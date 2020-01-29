The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Can Israel legally implement the ‘Deal of the Century?’

For Israel to transfer to the Palestinians land in the Negev, which the full plan calls for in order to provide the Palestinians with a contiguous state, a national referendum might be necessary.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 29, 2020 17:20
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the cabinet will vote on annexing the West Bank at its next meeting, which will likely take place next Tuesday. However, the current “transitional government” has far less discretion than a regular government and, according to scholars from the Israel Democracy Institute, can only act in cases in which there is an “essential public need.”
As such, can Israel even implement US President Donald Trump’s peace plan right now?
“At least in theory, it is possible to carry out an annexation of territories,” explained Prof. Amichai Cohen, director of the Amnon Lipkin-Shahak Program on National Security and Democracy at the Israel Democracy Institute, and his colleague Dr. Amir Fuchs, head of the Defending Democratic Values Program.
Although Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said Tuesday night that he would not regard the government decision to annex parts of the West Bank as part of the “Deal of the Century” as illegal simply because the government is transitional, Cohen and Fuchs wrote that they expect the A-G will rule that because the current transitional government never received a vote of confidence from the Knesset it cannot make such decisions as annexing land.
If so, they said it is also unlikely that a government decision to carry out an annexation will be approved by the Supreme Court.
A transitional government, according to the IDI website, is a government that has resigned or has been brought down by a vote of no-confidence but continues to serve until the next government is formed. 
However, Cohen and Fuchs explain that there is no legal barrier to the Knesset passing such legislation, as long as there is broad agreement in its favor. 
“According to accepted practice, foreign policy agreements are in any case submitted for Knesset approval, so as to grant them with legitimacy,” the scholars wrote. “This practice was followed by the late Prime Minister Menachem Begin in the case of the peace deal with Egypt, and by the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin with the Oslo Accords and the peace agreement with Jordan.”
It is likely, though, that the Arrangements Committee made up of the two main Knesset blocs - Likud and Blue and White - and the Knesset speaker would have to approve the decision to let the Knesset vote on this matter. 
Of course, after the election and when a government is formed, the Knesset will be able to enact an annexation order by government resolution for territories that were part of the “Mandatory Palestine,” which include the Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria.
“In practice, the extension of Israeli law to territories conquered in the Six Day War was eventually grounded in legislation over the years, via the Basic Law: Jerusalem the Capital of Israel, and the Golan Heights Law,” Cohen and Fuchs said. 
However, for Israel to transfer to the Palestinians land in the Negev, which the full plan calls for in order to provide the Palestinians with a contiguous state, a national referendum might be necessary. This would also apply to annexation of the Triangle Communities: Kafr Qara, Ar’ara, Baha al-Gharbiyye, Umm al Fahm, Qalansawe, Tayibe, Kafr Qasim, Tira, Kafr Bara and Jaljulia.
"These communities, which largely self-identify as Palestinian, were originally designated to fall under Jordanian control during the negotiations of the Armistice Line of 1949, but ultimately were retained by Israel for military reasons that have since been mitigated," the Deal of the Century explains. 
 
Basic Law: Referendum requires a referendum to be held in the event of an agreement or decision that involves yielding territories to which Israeli law applies, they wrote. But it also states that a referendum will be unnecessary if the decision is passed by a majority of 80 Knesset members. 
Moreover, “it should also be noted that the Referendum Law can be amended with a simple majority of just 61 Knesset members,” they wrote.


