Clashes erupt in Jenin over IDF demolition of terrorist’s house

Clashes erupted in the city of Jenin, in the West Bank, when the IDF demolished the house of convicted terrorist Ahmed al-Qanba, Ynet reported early Thursday, citing Palestinian sources.





Al-Qanba is a member of the cell that murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevah in the outpost of Havat Gilad in 2018.

The IDF shot one of the Palestinian rioters who is now in critical condition, according to Ynet. Unconfirmed reports claim that four Palestinians were wounded by the IDF during the clashes.





Clashes erupted Wednesday night in several locations across the West Bank. In Ramallah, an IDF vehicle was hit by a Molotov cocktail. Palestinian youths throw stones during the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces that stormed Ramallah city this morning. pic.twitter.com/tDNtOZGrha February 5, 2020

In Hebron, a 17-year-old Palestinian was In Hebron, a 17-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed during the clashes.





The IDF reported the rioter was holding a Molotov cocktail. According to the Palestinian Information Center, the teenager was killed "during confrontations between [IDF] soldiers and Palestinian citizens."





Tensions have been growing in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over US President Donald Trump's Deal of the Century . According to Ynet, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for an escalation at a close Fatah meeting last week.





Abbas reportedly instructed the Palestinian security forces to allow rioters to confront Israeli forces. "We need an escalation of the popular resistance across all hotspots," Abbas said, calling for the youth to take the initiative and to "not leave the streets."



