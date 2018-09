Dozens of Gazans protest Donald Trump's remarks at the U.N.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Dozens of Gazans protested in front of the United Nations' headquarters in Gaza City on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump's remarks at the UN General Assembly, according to Palestinian Maan news agency.



According to the report, the demonstrators assembled "in rejection of the United States President Donald Trump’s speech and US decisions affecting the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA)."





"The silence of the UN and the international community on Israeli 'crimes' and US-international decisions against the people cannot be accepted," one of the activists at the protests was quoted as saying.The same activist also described Trump's speech as "abuse" and recent US decisions a "crime against the people and the international community."Another protester, Suad Musleh, called upon Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who will be speaking later at the UN General Assembly, to confirm the right of return for Palestinian refugees, as well as compensation.Donald Trump, for the first time, backed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.That plan, Trump said, should be ready in "two to three to four months."​"​I really believe something will happen. It is a dream of mine to be able to get that done prior to the end of my first term​," Trump said, adding: "I like a two-state solution."​He also defended Israel's right to respond militarily to threats to its borders on all sides.The American president stated: "They're aggressive, and they have no choice but to be aggressive– it's a very difficult part of the world."Michael Wilner contributed to this report.

