July 27 2018
|
Av, 15, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Dozens of Palestinians riot at Temple Mount following Friday prayers

Initial reports said a policeman was lightly injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 27, 2018 14:29
Dozens of Palestinians riot at Temple Mount following Friday prayers

Palestinians react as stun grenades explode on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City during riots at the site on July 27.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MUAMMAR AWAD)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Severe clashes between Muslim worshipers and Israeli security forces near the Temple Mount were reported on Friday in the early afternoon after Friday prayers.

According to the Jerusalem Police Spokesperson, when the prayer service on the Temple Mount ended,  rioters began firing fireworks directly at police forces.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Jerusalem district commander Yoram Halevy ordered police forces to enter the temple mount and evacuate the area.

During the dispersal of the rioters, the police used stun and smoke grenades to control the clashes as police forces arrested a number of suspects.

Initial reports said a policeman was lightly injured.

This is a developing story.
 

Related Content

The victim of the terror attack in the Adam settlement, Yotam Ovadia, 31, and the scene of the crime
July 27, 2018
Adam resident after terror attack: 'It could have been a killing spree'

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut