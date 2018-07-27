Dozens of Palestinians riot at Temple Mount following Friday prayers

Palestinians react as stun grenades explode on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City during riots at the site on July 27..
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUAMMAR AWAD)
Severe clashes between Muslim worshipers and Israeli security forces near the Temple Mount were reported on Friday in the early afternoon after Friday prayers.
According to the Jerusalem Police Spokesperson, when the prayer service on the Temple Mount ended, rioters began firing fireworks directly at police forces.
The Jerusalem district commander Yoram Halevy ordered police forces to enter the temple mount and evacuate the area.
During the dispersal of the rioters, the police used stun and smoke grenades to control the clashes as police forces arrested a number of suspects.
Initial reports said a policeman was lightly injured. This is a developing story.