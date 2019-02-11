Dutch government financed B'Tselem report attacking Supreme Court

A Jewish settler walks at the Jewish settlement outpost of Adei Ad B in the West Bank.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
The Dutch government commissioned and financed a B'Tselem report attacking the Israeli Supreme Court about its decisions and construction planning in the West Bank, according to a copy of the document detailing the agreement.
According to the agreement, the left-wing NGO received some 176,000 euros from the Dutch government to compose a report that would include criticism of Supreme Court decisions under the headline "Expulsion of Palestinian Communities from Their Land."
The report by B'Tselem was released last week and painted the Supreme Court as "being part of the occupation," and enabling the "violations of human rights by granting judicial legitimacy to Israeli policy."
B'Tselem was to pen a report about the role of the Supreme Court in the expulsion of Palestinian communities, mainly in the Jordan Valley, the southern Hebron Hills and in the Ma'aleh Adumim area, as a "test case" for the Dutch government, the agreement purportedly revealed. It also underscored that the Dutch government not only financed the report, but also specified the report's goals and what it aimed to create with it.
