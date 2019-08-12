Dvir Sorek's suspected killers may have homes demolished

IDF forces map the houses of the two suspected terrorists responsible for the murder of Dvir Sorek. (Courtesy IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The homes of two terrorists suspected of kidnapping and killing Dvir Sorek may be demolished after an overnight operation between Sunday and Monday which mapped out their homes.



The two Palestinian men, 24-year-old Nazir Saleh Khalil Atafra and 30-year-old Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra, were arrested over the weekend after having no previous arrests. Qasem's car was confiscated as the vehicle used in the attack.

The IDF scoured the Beit Kahil village in the Judea region overnight and found the homes of the suspected terrorists. They mapped out the area so as to check for the possibility of demolition of the homes. Noaa Sorek , Dvir's sister, said that the suspected terrorists "don't deserve to live" on Channel 12 on Sunday.Sorek was 18 when he was kidnapped and stabbed multiple times. His body was found on the ground not far from the Migdal Oz settlement security gate.The young man was a soldier, but he was unarmed and not in uniform at the time of the attack. He was enrolled in the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva in Migdal Oz. His intention was to serve in the IDF as a soldier whilst still being a yeshiva student.

