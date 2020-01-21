The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
EU peace envoy visits safe rooms in Kibbutz on Gaza border

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 21, 2020 16:24
From Left to Right: EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Susanna Terstal speaks with Kibbutz Nirim resident Adele Raemer (photo credit: Courtesy)
From Left to Right: EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Susanna Terstal speaks with Kibbutz Nirim resident Adele Raemer
(photo credit: Courtesy)
EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Susanna Terstal was in Israel on Tuesday, visiting Kibbutz Nirim in the region surrounding the Gaza Strip.
During her visit, Terstal met with Adele Raemer, a Kibbutz resident who invited her to her home, which was damaged during Operation Protective Edge.
Terstal visited the children's center and safe rooms, and took a walk with Raemer around the Kibbutz and its security fence.
Terstal explained her visit, saying that "I find it important to see with my own eyes how people close to the fence with Gaza live in constant fear of rockets and balloons with explosive devices. Violence against civilians is unacceptable."
She concluded her visit, calling her talk with Adele Raemer and others in Nirim "inspiring."
"They don't lose hope, and are in contact with their neighbors in Gaza and strive for coexistence. I very much agree with Adele about the need for a political solution to the conflict," she added.
In October, Terstal visited Palestinians in the West Bank following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of plans to annex the Jordan Valley.
“As the EU said in its September 17 statement, annexation of any part of the West Bank without the Palestinians’ agreement would be a serious breach of international law,” Terstal said.
“It would also jeopardize the viability of the two-state solution and threaten regional stability. The EU will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.”
Terstal was appointed as the EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process in September 2018, with a stated goal of "to contribute to actions and initiatives leading to a final settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state  solution."
From 2015 to 2018, Susanna Terstal was Dutch ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, following a three-year run as the Dutch ambassador to Angola. During the first two years of her posting to Iran she also represented the European Union in the absence of an EU delegation.


