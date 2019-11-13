NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

Expensive escalation: The civilian cost of the Gaza violence

Losses to businesses in the South and central regions were estimated to total approximately NIS 1.1 billion ($315m.) by Wednesday afternoon.

People run to take shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets sound as a spike in cross-border violence with Gaza continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
People run to take shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets sound as a spike in cross-border violence with Gaza continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The latest escalation in violence between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel has exacted a heavy toll on local businesses.
Amid the threat of indiscriminate rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, Home Front directives have ordered places of work, shops and schools to remain shuttered until the flare-up subsides.
Losses to businesses in the South and central regions were estimated to total approximately NIS 1.1 billion ($315m.) by Wednesday afternoon, according to the Manufacturers Association of Israel.
The majority of losses, the association said, were due to the temporary closure of workplaces in central Israel on Tuesday and the ongoing closure of businesses in the South.
Every additional day of non-stop fighting will result in the estimated loss of a further NIS 220 million ($63m.) in goods produced by the private and public sectors, the association added.
True figures are likely to be significantly higher, however, as the association's estimates do not include both direct damage caused to businesses by rocket fire, or indirect losses of revenue caused by reduced confidence among foreign customers and the cancellation of transactions due to companies' failure to meet deadlines.
Business operations that suffered direct hits since the start of fighting included a Sderot warehouse belonging to mattress company Hollandia on Tuesday, where goods worth tens of millions of shekels were destroyed by fire.
On Wednesday, a food factory in Sha'ar HaNegev was struck by a rocket. No dangerous chemicals on site were released as a result of the damage, manufacturers said.
The Israel Tax Authority said on Tuesday that businesses within 40 kilometers of the Gaza Strip would be entitled to file a claim for reimbursement for wages paid to employees who were absent from work.
Businesses will be entitled to payments through the Tax Authority's compensation fund, which aids citizens who suffer damages resulting from "acts of hostility or war operations," for employees who could not work due to Home Front instructions and parents who needed to remain at home after schools closed for the day.
During a Knesset Finance Committee debate on Wednesday, committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni told participants that the Tax Authority had agreed to pay damages to restaurant and venue owners within 7 km. of the Gaza Strip border.
The agreement, which will be enacted by amending existing legislation, will bring owners in line with compensation currently available to farmers and tourism companies situated in the area.
In Tel Aviv, the stock exchange remained fairly stable despite the events in Gaza, confirming analyst expectations that a short-term escalation is unlikely to significantly impact the Israeli economy.


Tags Israel Gaza Gaza rockets Sderot south economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Daniel Schatz Destruction of Poland’s Jewish community in 1968: A remaining open wound By DANIEL SCHATZ
Liat Collins My word: When dates with history are lost in cyberspace By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the fold - Their loss, not ours By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live: Several Israelis injured as Islamic Jihad continues firing rockets
Fire truck from the Israeli National Fire and Rescue Authority at the site of the factory in Sderot, southern Israel, which absorbed a direct hit by a rocket launched from Gaza Strip, causing a major fire. Sderot, Nov 12, 2019
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by