F-35 can identify and destroy cruise missiles - Lockheed Martin

AESA radar can intercept low-flying high-speed airborne threats

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 18:40
The Lockheed Martin F35 fighter jet plane, also known as the Adir, in a test flight (photo credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS/ LIZ LUTZ)
The Lockheed Martin F35 fighter jet plane, also known as the Adir, in a test flight
(photo credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS/ LIZ LUTZ)
Amid concerns that Iran might launch an attack against the State of Israel with cruise missiles, a senior Lockheed Martin representative revealed that the stealth F-35 Adir fighter jet can be used to detect and intercept such threats.
Gary North, Vice President for Customer Requirements, Aeronautics for Lockheed Martin, told reporters on Tuesday that the AN/APG-81 AESA radar allows the advanced jet to be capable of identifying and intercepting airborne threats flying at a low altitude and at high speeds like cruise missiles.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have warned in recent weeks of the increased threat posed by the Islamic Republic which they say is getting bolder and more willing to respond to Israeli attacks on Iranian and Iranian-backed militias and infrastructure.
Iran has several rockets which could reach Israeli territory including the Khoramshahr 2 with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and has thousands more in both Syria and Iraq.
Israel meanwhile has a comprehensive protective umbrella able to counter the growing missile threats from its enemies. The country continuously improves the technology behind the country’s anti-missile systems and all systems have gone through upgrades over the past few years.
The Iron Dome designed to shoot down short-range rockets, the Arrow (Arrow-2 and Arrow-3) system which intercepts ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere, and the newly operational David’s Sling missile defense system which is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 and 300 km. 
Israel also has three Patriot system batteries and has used them against suspicious aerial vehicles, including shooting down drones and a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet which infiltrated into Israel’s northern Golan Heights last year.
Built by Lockheed Martin, the jets have an extremely low radar signature allowing the jet to operate undetected deep inside enemy territory as well as evade advanced missile defense systems like the S-300 and S-400 missile defense systems which have been deployed in countries such as Syria.
“Against a high-threat environment, the F35 is absolutely the weapon of choice. Stealth allows the pilots to go wherever they have to go,” North said, adding that the pilots “are confident in carrying out their missions.”
The jet can fly as fast as Mach 1.6 as high as 50,000 feet and has a range of 1,200 miles. According to North, the jet can stay in the air for 3.5 hours before needing to refuel. With close air-support capabilities and a massive array of sensors, pilots of the stealth jet have unparalleled access to information while in the air. According to North the jet also has the most advanced electronic warfare capabilities.
The Israeli Air Force currently has 20 F-35 Adir aircraft and is expected to receive a total of 50 planes to make two full squadrons by 2024.
North said that the IAF, which is set to decide on a third squadron of F-35s or advanced F-15is, is examining the improvements made to the capabilities of the aircraft such as improved weapons carrying capacity and has sent a request for information with specific requirements.
Israel’s Air Force is leaning towards a mix of both the F-35s and F-15is, allowing the IAF to carry out a number of complex operations, including any possible confrontation with Iran on its borders.


