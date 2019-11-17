Farmers returning to their fields in Netiv HaAsara in southern Israel on Sunday morning found large fragments of rockets fired from Gaza last week, the Hebrew paper Yediot Achronot reported. Security officials estimate that many more of these fragments are still scattered in open fields near the Gaza border. They urge the public to be careful, avoid approaching them and call security forces if they find any.Over 400 rockets and mortars were fired by PIJ towards southern and central Israel over 50 hours between Tuesday and Thursday, leading to dozens of retaliatory strikes against PIJ targets and operatives.The Israeli military said that 90% of rockets headed towards residential areas were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while another 60% landed in open fields. Others struck homes, businesses and streets, causing significant property damage.Equipment in the Netiv HaAsara farm was damaged as well. Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.