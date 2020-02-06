Fatah instructed PA security not to pursue terrorists days before attacks

The former head of the Palestinian Authority's security services called on Palestinian police not to notify Israel about any terrorists or planned terror acts, just three days before three attacks were carried out in Jerusalem and the West Bank, Palestinian Media Watch reported. Two shootings and one ramming attack were carried out on Thursday in separate incidences, leaving a number of Israelis injured. But in a speech posted to his personal Facebook page, Tawfiq Tirawi argued that the terrorists were part of the Palestinian Authority's security establishment and should therefore be left alone by PA security officers. "These fighters are your brothers, so be on their side," he urged.Tirawi, who currently serves as a Fatah Central Committee member and Fatah Commissioner of Popular Organizations, made the speech in condemnation of US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" during a Fatah meeting on January 30. It was posted to his Facebook page on February 2, just three days before the terror attacks were carried out. "I say to our [Palestinian] National Authority and to our Security Forces: This authority and these forces were established on a basis of national foundations, with talented and patriotic fighters," he said in the speech, before urging them instead to pursue Palestinians who are friendly toward Israel. "These fighters [terrorists], who are part of the PA and the security establishment – their first obligation is to pursue the collaborators [with Israel] and real estate agents [who sell land to Jews] and not to pursue any fighter! This is the obligation they know and must know! These fighters are your brothers, and they constitute support for you, so be on their side… against the collaborators and the real estate dealers."President Trump's deal has been met with widespread condemnation and threats of violence from Palestinians and their allies. On Wednesday, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei urged the Palestinians to start a war with Israel in response to President Trump's peace plan, and called on other Muslims to support the Palestinians in that war. "Palestine belongs to the Palestinians," he tweeted.