Barkan terrorist still on run, IDF indicts father instead

IDF soldiers looking for the Barkan Industrial Park terrorist .
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The father of the fugitive Barkan terrorist was indicted in a West Bank military court on Thursday for failing to prevent the attack and for obstruction of justice, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.
According to the indictment, the father of 23-year-old Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwa knew that he had been practicing on a rifle, and that he wanted to carry out an attack.
In addition, Na’awla’s father is accused of attempting to sell his son’s vehicle and when he failed, he tried to hide it.
“This indictment joins additional indictments in the case against other suspects who did not prevent the attack,” read the military’s statement, adding that the prosecution has requested that Na’awla’s father be remanded until the end of the proceedings.
The father’s indictment comes after Na’awla’s mother and brother were also indicted on charges that they knew of the plan and did not try to prevent the attack.
“Two weeks before the attack, the terrorist indicated that he intended to carry out an attack and die as a martyr,” read the statement released by the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit at the time.
According to the indictment, Na’alwa’s mother knew that he had weapons
and was training to use them. Two weeks before the attack she is said to have informed the defendant’s brother of his intentions to carry out the attack and die as a martyr.
The military statement says that neither of them attempted to contact authorities to prevent the attack.
Na’alwa’s brother is also being charged with obstruction of justice after attempting to hide footage from the family home’s security cameras.
“These indictments join other indictments against other suspects who did not prevent the attack,” the statement read.
In early October, 23-year-old Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwa from West Bank village of Shweika near Tulkarm, shot dead Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 29, of Rosh Ha’ayin, and Ziv Hagbi, 35, from Rishon Lezion.
He also is suspected of shooting a third woman, seriously injuring her.
Na’alwa, who had a permit to work at the Barkan park where he had been employed as an electrician for the past seven months at a factory run by the Alon Group, is said to have forced an Arab employee to tie up Levengrond-Yehezkel and Hajbi before he shot them, and fled the scene with the Carl-Gustav weapon he used.
He has been on the run from authorities for more than a month.
The Border Police’s counter-terrorism Yamam unit; troops from the IDF’s elite Duvdevan, Lotar and Oketz units; and Shin Bet forces are participating in the manhunt.
The IDF has ordered the partial demolition of the family home. The demolition of the home will be limited to basement and ground floor.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>