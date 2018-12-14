Forty-six injured in 'March of Return' protest along Israeli-Gazan border

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An estimated 10,000 Gazans, participated in rallies across several locations on Friday near the security fence for the weekly “Great March of Return” protests, harassing IDF troop locations and attempting to damage the border barrier.



The demonstrators allegedly used Molotov cocktails and grenades during today's protests in order to disrupt Israeli positions along the fence, none of which fell into Israeli territory - the IDF responded with live fire and other dispersal methods, according to Israeli media.





"The Palestinian public participating in rallies across the West Bank and in 'The Great March of Return' [in favor of] lifting the siege, reflects the unity of the Palestinian people and their legal right to confront Israel. [We] will be released." Hamas said in an official statement condemning the IDF violence against Palestinian activists.Several Palestinian suspects crossed the border fence into Israel, reaching a dirt embankment close to the fence, only to return to the Gaza Strip a short time later as IDF forces arrived at the location.Forty-six demonstrators were injured in clashes along the Gaza-Israel border, according to the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian Health Ministry.Hamas will mark the 31st anniversary of the terrorist-designated-organization's founding this Sunday, and plans to hold rallies not only in Gaza, but also in the main cities of the Palestinian Authority of Judea and Samaria.In a recent development, on Friday Palestinians gathered in protest in the West Bank, throwing stones at Israeli soldiers.Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during the stone throwing clashes in an area north of Ramallah, Palestinian health officials report.The clashes are following a surge of violence plaguing the West Bank area over the past week. Most recently, on Thursday a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli soldiers, and Israeli forces killed two Hamas fugitives whom it blamed for earlier deadly attacks. Israeli forces also killed two Palestinians that Israel said had tried to carry out future attacks.No casualties have been reported regarding the Gazan "March of Return" protest at this time.Reuters contributed to this report.

