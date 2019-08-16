Benny Gantz: current cabinet cannot handle new wave of terrorism

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said on Friday that this is a new wave of terrorism that the current administration cannot handle, in response to a West Bank ramming attack outside of the settlement of Elazar.



Two Israeli teenagers were injured in the attack. In a statement he said, "This is a wave of terror that Netanyahu, Smortrich and Regev's cabinet could not handle. The blue and white government, led by me, will assemble the strongest security cabinet against terrorism and restore deterrence.







Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Knaum also responded saying, "The growing anger in our people and the stabbing in Jerusalem and the West Bank are a reaction to the repeated breakthrough into the



"This continued organized terrorism in Jerusalem and the West Bank will resurface before the Zionist occupation."



The driver, presumed to be a Palestinian, was shot and killed by a policeman.



A 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old woman were both taken to hospitals in Jerusalem according to a report by Magen David Adom.



MDA Spokesperson Zaki Heller said that the male was unresponsive and in severe condition with multisystem trauma, while the 19-year-old suffered from moderate injuries.



They have been evacuated to the Hadassa Ein Karem Hospital and to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.



Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

