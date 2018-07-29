July 29 2018
|
Av, 17, 5778
Gaza flotilla backers have history of Hamas support

One of the coalition’s founders is Zaher Birawi, who was designated as a member of a terrorist organization by the Israeli Justice Ministry in 2013.

By
July 29, 2018 15:21
1 minute read.
People watch as a boat prepares to set sail in attempt to break Israel's maritime blockade on Gaza, May 29, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

 
Several of the activists and organizations behind the flotilla to Gaza stopped by the IDF just off Israel's coast Sunday, aiming to break the Israeli naval blockade, have openly supported Hamas.

The three-vessel flotilla is backed by the “Freedom Flotilla Coalition” of 13 organizations.

One of the coalition’s founders, Zaher Birawi, was designated as a member of a terrorist organization – Hamas Headquarters in Europe – by Israel’s Justice Ministry in 2013.

Birawi is based in London and is head of the “International Coordination Committee for the Great Return March,” meaning the rioting on the Gaza-Israel border in recent months, as well as the “International Committee for Breaking the Siege on the Gaza Strip.”

In May, Birawi posted photographs on Facebook of himself taking part in the “final preparations for the Freedom Flotilla” in Copenhagen, and at the flotilla departure point in Palermo. He has continued posting regular updates on the flotilla as recently as last week, although he did not embark on the journey to Gaza himself.

One of the flotilla’s funders is MyCARE, based in Malaysia, which calls itself a “humanitarian care” organization. MyCARE posted dispatches on Facebook from its associates on the flotilla, including Dr. Mohd Afandi Salleh, who they wrote had 116 boxes of medicine, and Aiman Khairul Azzam who was part of the flotilla’s central command.

MyCARE has direct connections with Hamas. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh publicly thanked MyCARE “for the continued support of the Palestinian defense,” at an event in Gaza in 2015, and the organization’s activists have posed with Haniyeh, together with their logo on at least one other occasion.




The Freedom Flotilla Coalition also includes the Islamist, Turkish IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, which was behind the 2010 Gaza flotilla, including the MV Mavi Marmara incident. Israel views IHH as a terrorist organization. The group is supported by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and its Hamas ties are well-established.

