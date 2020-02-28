As part of an agreement with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Occupied Territories (COGAT), Israel allowed the entry of cattle and other goods into the Palestinian territories, according to a COGAT press release. The decision to allow the entry of goods and calves into the Palestinian territories on Thursday came amid the conclusion of talks by the coordinator and the head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Rasan Alian, and the PA, which resulted in the cancellation of an Palestinian boycott imposed on Israeli cattle breeders in September 2019, and various sanctions imposed by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on trade with the PA. Israeli farmers brought calves to Bennett’s home to protest the decision by the PA to prohibit the import of Israeli calves. They called on Bennett to intervene in the matter, as Israel has continued to import Palestinian products despite the failure of the PA to reciprocate over the past four months.COGAT added that in the event that parts of the agreement between Israel and the PA are breached, or if the PA does not meet the criteria set out for implementing the outline of the agreement, Israel will reimpose sanctions and even more severe restrictions on the transferring of goods to the Palestinian territories. Earlier this month, Bennett ordered a stop to agricultural imports from Palestinian territories following the boycott of Israeli calves by the PA, which severely affected livestock farmers. Agricultural exports originating from the West Bank were also not permitted through the Allenby crossing, which connects Jordan to Palestinian territory.In response, dozens of
Bennett came out of his home and spoke with the farmers. The calves they brought grazed in the grass near his home. The farmers said they “don’t have the money to continue to feed them.”
