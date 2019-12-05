Hamas: Five countries were involved in attempted prisoners swap with Israel

Musa Dudin, a senior Hamas official in charge of the “prisoner portfolio” in the terror movement, revealed on Thursday that Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Sweden and Germany were involved in an attempt to mediate a prisoners swap between Israel and Gaza lately, according to Channel 12."These attempts did not bear fruit because of the inconsistency of the occupation," Dudin claimed. He blamed the failure of the initiative on Israel's policy to continue and arrest Palestinians who were previously arrested. "It is impossible to make a new deal until the occupation releases the prisoners it arrested again, the rest of the terms will work out through indirect negotiations," He said and added that "The complicated political situation in Israel cast a heavy shadow on the interests of the Zionist prisoners and their families."Dudin also praised the Palestinians arrested in Israel and their determination in being released soon: "The next few days will prove that resistance is very serious in the pursuit of achieving this sacred and great goal."