Hamas, Islamic Jihad agree to stand together in future fight with Israel

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas will join forces in the next round of fighting with Israel, PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah said on Thursday.During the last flare-up between PIJ and Israel, Hamas mostly stayed out of the fighting in a move that drew criticism from several Palestinian factions and some PIJ officials. The violence erupted after Israel assassinated senior PIJ military commander Baha Abu al-Ata on November 12.Nakhalah, who is based in Lebanon, said that his group has reached agreement with Hamas “to jointly respond to any [Israeli] aggression.” He warned that any Israeli military strike against the Gaza Strip won’t pass without a response.Nakhalah repeated PIJ’s commitment to the “path of jihad (holy war) notwithstanding the challenges and sacrifices.”Hamas and PIJ leaders met in Cairo recently as part of Egypt’s effort to secure a long-term ceasefire between the Gaza-based factions and Israel.During the discussions, Hamas and PIJ agreed to defuse tensions between them in the aftermath of the last round of fighting with Israel. The tensions erupted after some PIJ officials and members accused Hamas of failing to join the fighting by launching rockets at Israel.Meanwhile, Qatar is "positively" considering the possibility of extending its financial aid to the Gaza Strip for another three months, Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi told reporters on Wednesday.Emadi was speaking at a ceremony in the Gaza Strip during which he delivered 22 firetrucks to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of the Interior. The vehicles and other emergency equipment entered the Gaza Strip on Tuesday through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.Emadi, who heads the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, said that his country will continue providing financial aid to the Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave for at least another three months.He said that Hamas has requested that the Qatari cash grants to tens of thousands of families continue.“Qatar will continue to support the Palestinians, particularly the residents of the Gaza Strip,” Emadi said, adding that his country was planning to send a medical team to the coastal enclave in the near future.Upon his arrival in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, the Qatari envoy signed an agreement with a local firm for establishing and equipping a dialysis center in the northern Gaza Strip. Funded by Qatar, the $1.2 million project will be carried out under the supervision of the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.Earlier this week, a delegation from Hamas headed by Ismail Haniyeh met in Doha with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The talks focused on the latest developments in the region, specifically the Gaza Strip, and Qatar’s role in providing financial aid and funding relief and humanitarian projects.