Hamas: There is progress with Israel, challenges may harm the calm

Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt, for the first time after Hamas ceded Rafah border crossing to the Palestinian Authority, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 18, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
The Egyptian security delegation delayed its visit to the Gaza Strip for the fourth consecutive time despite it being in Israel since Wednesday.
The delegation's representatives did not specify the reason for the delay, but according to estimations, the delay is mostly due to a negative response from Fatah and from the Palestinian Authority regarding internal Palestinian reconciliation.
Hamas sources told the Lebanese paper Al-Akhbar on Friday morning, however, that "there is progress in the path to an understanding, despite threats from both sides."
The newspaper reported that the number of merchants permitted to pass through the Erez crossing to the West Bank rose to 5000, the flow of fuel continues and the same goes for the opening of the sea to the fishermen.
The source explained that "there are new challenges that may harm the calm understandings in the coming week." This is the time when the Qataris are expected to transfer the additional financial boost to poor families.
The Palestinian factions would escalate the situation if Israel passes funds for establishing infrastructure projects in the eastern Gaza Strip so as to employ 5000 Palestinian workers.
According to estimations, these funds will lead to renewed building of factories that were destroyed
in the past 10 years during the wars, which will lead to the prosperity and operation of the factories for the improvement of the Gazan economy.This article was translated by Tamar Beeri.
