Hamas plans attacks against Israel from Turkey - report

Hamas operatives are being allowed to plan attacks against Israel from Turkey, according to an eye-opening report in The Telegraph. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warmly greeted Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday, but the relationship between the two is deeper and closer than with Turkey’s surrounding nations. According to The Telegraph, Israel has frequently told Turkey that attacks were being planned on its soil, but Erdoğan said “We will keep on supporting our brothers in Palestine.”In transcripts with suspects interrogated by the Israel Police, it was revealed, according to the report, that Hamas members in Istanbul are managing operations in Jerusalem and the West Bank. One such event was the assassination attempt on the former mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat, earlier this year.Hamas has been granted sanctuary in the Middle-Eastern country despite the terrorist organization’s status in both the West and now some Arab nations.In a 2011 interview with PBS, then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “Let me give you a very clear message. I don’t see Hamas as a terror organization. Hamas is a political party. And it is an organization. It is a resistance movement trying to protect its country under occupation.”According to The Telegraph report, Hamas denied planning attacks from Turkey and said Israel’s claims are “baseless allegations” which will damage political relations with the country. “Hamas’s resistance activities are conducted only in the land of occupied Palestine,” a Hamas spokesman claimed in the report.According to the report, several Hamas figures have moved from Gaza to Istanbul in the last year, citing Israeli and Egyptian intelligence records, social media posts, and interviews with Palestinians in the city.