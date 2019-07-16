Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas prisoner dies in his cell in Israel

Nassar Taqqa had been held by IPS since June 19 for suspected hostile activity against state security.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 16, 2019 10:29
1 minute read.
Hamas prisoner dies in his cell in Israel

A Palestinian prisoner, convicted of security offences against Israel, looks out of his cell at Nitzan jail. (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

 
Nassar Taqqa, a 29-year-old Hamas prisoner who was held in the Nitzan mental health facility in Israel, was found dead in his cell on Tuesday morning, according to the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

The IPS noted that the prisoner, a resident of Judea and Samaria, was examined last week at the Ha'emek Hospital in Afula and was released without any unusual findings. From there he was sent to a mental health facility and on Tuesday morning he was found dead in his cell.


Intensive care staff that rushed to the scene carried out CPR operations but were unsuccessful, and his death was determined by the prison doctor.

The Committee of Prisoners of War for the National and Islamic Forces in the Gaza Strip said on Twitter that "We mourn the prisoner Nassar Taqqa who died as a martyr at dawn this morning inside the isolation of the detention center "Nitzan."


Taqqa had been held by IPS since June 19 for suspected hostile activity against state security.

