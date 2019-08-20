Hamas dismisses Netanyahu's threats as part of election campaign

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Knaum responded on Tuesday morning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threats, saying, "Netanyahu's threats to embark on a military campaign in the Gaza Strip are empty. They come as part of the election campaign and for internal propaganda needs."



Knaum continued, "The blows he suffered from the resistance during his long tenure as prime minister, including the recurring wars in the Gaza Strip, made his soldiers prisoners, dead or wounded. The same resistance is stronger today than ever before and capable of thwarting his new goals."

Netanyahu spoke to the media before departing for a state trip to Ukraine on Sunday, and said that Israel will embark on a wide-scale campaign in the Gaza Strip regardless of the current election campaign.He also praised the IDF in dealing with the recent attempted infiltrations into Israel from Gaza by armed militants, in a recent rise in tensions after rockets were fired from Gaza on Saturday night.Hamas also threatened Israel with an escalation of attacks if Israel does not commit to allowing the transfer of Qatari money to Gaza.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });