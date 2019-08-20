Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas dismisses Netanyahu's threats as part of election campaign

Netanyahu previously said that Israel will embark on a wide-scale campaign in the Gaza Strip regardless of the current election campaign.

By ALEX WINSTON
August 20, 2019 12:41
Palestinian militants of the Islamist movement Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades

Palestinian militants of the Islamist movement Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades. (photo credit: SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Knaum responded on Tuesday morning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threats, saying, "Netanyahu's threats to embark on a military campaign in the Gaza Strip are empty. They come as part of the election campaign and for internal propaganda needs."

Knaum continued, "The blows he suffered from the resistance during his long tenure as prime minister, including the recurring wars in the Gaza Strip, made his soldiers prisoners, dead or wounded. The same resistance is stronger today than ever before and capable of thwarting his new goals."

Netanyahu spoke to the media before departing for a state trip to Ukraine on Sunday, and said that Israel will embark on a wide-scale campaign in the Gaza Strip regardless of the current election campaign.

He also praised the IDF in dealing with the recent attempted infiltrations into Israel from Gaza by armed militants, in a recent rise in tensions after rockets were fired from Gaza on Saturday night.

Hamas also threatened Israel with an escalation of attacks if Israel does not commit to allowing the transfer of Qatari money to Gaza.


Related Content

Palestinian Hamas militants attend the funeral of their comrades who were killed in an explosion, in
August 20, 2019
Hamas gives Israel ultimatum: Allow Qatari funds to Gaza or face escalation

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings