Haniyeh: If Israel is serious about the prisoner swap, Hamas is too

In an interview on Qatar television, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that if Israel is serious is serious about a prisoner swap, then Hamas is too.
He said a decision on the matter has already been made, however refused to talk about the exact numbers or what they require in return.
"We are optimistic that we will achieve results, in the same way that we did in the Gilad Shalit deal."
Previously on Tuesday Hamas said they are ready to release information on Israeli prisoners if Israel releases 250 prisoners it's holding, but are still not ready to negotiate a deal to release the Israeli captives, according to Al-Akhbar.
On Thursday, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Sociery, Qadoura Fares, said hope a "big" prisoner exchange will be held soon.
“There is huge hope on the horizon that a deal will be achieved, and we hope that the upcoming [Muslim holiday of] Eid al-Fitr would see the release of a large number of our sons and daughters,”
Hamas is holding the remains of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. In addition, two Israeli civilians who voluntarily entered the Gaza Strip are also believed to be held captive by Hamas: Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.
