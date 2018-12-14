Hundreds mourn slain 19-year-old Corporal Yosef Cohen in Jerusalem

Killed IDF soldier Corporal Yosef Cohen.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Family and friends mourned 19-year-old Corporal Yosef Cohen, who was killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday.
The lone soldier's funeral took place in Jerusalem's Shamgar Funeral Home and then Har Hazeitim on Friday.
The Lone Soldier Center provided a bus for friends and family to pay their respects at Har Hazeitim.
"He has a rare and giving soul," Cohen's father said at the funeral to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper.
"We are very strong, the people of Israel are very strong, we have undergone holocausts, pogroms and troubles, our history is full of blood, and where are we today? Beyond all disputes we are one people and love will prevail," Rabbi Eliyahu Meirav, Cohen’s step-father said at the funeral, according to Maariv.
Speaking to the Post on Thursday night,
Rabbi Meirav, described the family’s grief and related Yosef’s comments from last Shabbat.
“We lost the most beloved thing of all, what can I say. We are broken and crushed. But we are also very strong. We are believing Jews,” said Meirav. “Last Shabbat, we sat together and we have a custom of saying what we are thankful for.
Sweet Yossi, righteous, holy Yossi, may he rest in peace, said ‘I thank God for the merit He has given me to defend the Jewish people with my body,’” he continued. “Those were the last words he said here in our house,” he said tearfully. “What a soul he was. That was the essence of the child.”Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>