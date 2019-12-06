The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Watch: IAF, Special Ops complete joint 'Game of Thrones' drill in Cyprus

Preparing for winter: commando units and IAF planes working together simulated scenarios of guerrilla warfare in a northern-Israel style terrain.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 12:38
Special Ops soldiers boarding a cargo plane as part of the "Game of Thrones" joint drill. 06.12.19 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Special Ops soldiers boarding a cargo plane as part of the "Game of Thrones" joint drill. 06.12.19
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The commando and IAF's international drill, aptly dubbed "Game of Thrones", came to an end on Thursday on the island of Cyprus, A spokesperson for the IDF has said. 
 
Among those who participated were special ops fighters from the "Egoz" "Maglan," and "Duvdevan" units, assault helicopter squadrons, transport helicopter squadrons, drone squadrons, one simulated enemy flight squadron, and the Special Rescue Tactical Unit (Battalion 669).

During the drill, commando fighters and IAF pilots practiced basic and mission-oriented training in the face of threats in a new, unfamiliar arena in northern-Israel region-based combat scenarios. The drill had IDF and IAF soldiers practicing a wide range of activities such as short single-night raids, combat in hilly, dense and complex terrain, attacking enemy infrastructure, ground force aerial transport, ground force aerial targeting assistance, dropping supplies mid-flight, slow refueling of helicopters, rescuing abandoned pilots and evacuating of injured personnel aircraft. All this while fighting forces that simulate the enemy.

During the week, as a side exercise, the commando units, pilots and IAF forces also trained with Cyprus Army fighters in order to improve the operational competence of the forces and promote joint learning.

"The combination that was implemented in the exercise between the IAF and the commando units - two bodies that lead the world of joint combat in all terrains and scenarios - has enabled increased effectiveness in multi-branch military maneuvering," the spokesperson said.
During the week, IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, visited the drill area. During his visit, the Chief of Staff watched the combat troops in the field and talked with the unit commanders about operational issues and challenges that come with an operation so deep beyond enemy lines. In addition, he met with his counterpart in the Cyprus Army, the Chief of the National Guard of the Cyprus Army, Major General Elias Leontaris.
 
The IDF spokesperson said that "the commandos and the Air Force are constantly training and improving at different reference scenarios in joint exercises and missions, both within and outside the state of Israel, in order to be prepared for the challenges they will face in all possible combat arenas and scenarios."
 
Palmahim Base Commander, Brigadier General Yoav Amiram summarized the drill, saying "it was a complex drill in challenging terrain and weather. In the exercise, the deep partnership of the commandos and the Air Force squadrons was reflected. I was impressed to see their ability to exert deadly and precise force far from the shores of the country. "
 
Special Operations Commander, Lieutenant Brigadier Kobi Heller also spoke after the drill, saying "we have completed a unique kind of training, outside the borders of the State of Israel. The exercise included a variety of tasks and scenarios of action, which resulted in the maturation of operational capabilities and processes, which started developing four years ago.

He added: "During the drill, we emphasized the importance of accuracy and knowing every in-depth detail, but above all, the personal ability of the fighters was the true focus. This drill demonstrated a high level of professionalism and a close, high quality level of collaboration with the Air Force. The exercise showed our developing operational capability, our complete concept of our operations, our developing capabilities in the world of enemy exposure and, of course, fatalities to be able to destroy the enemy at higher rates than before. "


