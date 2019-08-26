Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IAF drones strike in Lebanon a position owned by PFLP

It is not yet known whether there were any injuries or casualties in the strike.

By ALON EINHORN
August 26, 2019 04:18
1 minute read.
IAF drones strike in Lebanon a position owned by PFLP

T-Heron drone from the IAF. (photo credit: IAI)

Israeli Air Force drones attacked a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) position in Qousaya, located in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon, close to the border with Syria on Sunday night, according to Lebanese media reports.

"Three Israeli air strikes target the Lebanese-Syria border east of Zahle ... explosions were heard in several parts of the Bekaa valley," An-Nahar said.

According to the reports, there were no casualties, only material damage was sustained.

The attack came two days after Lebanon’s military said two IDF reconnaissance drones crashed in the Lebanese capital of Beirut early Saturday morning.

On Sunday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah even warned from his Beirut bunker that the Shi’ite group would respond against Israel.

"The time at which Israeli war jets used to strike targets in Lebanon while the usurping entity in Palestine kept safe has ended. From tonight, I tell the Israeli army on the border: wait for our response, which may take place at any time on the border and beyond the border. Be prepared and wait for us,” Nasrallah said.

The drones taht crashed in Lebanon are believed to have been the ones that carried out an attack on Iranian forces in Syria to avert a planned drone attack by Iranian-backed forces.

The attack on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force killed two Hezbollah militants and one Iranian.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content

IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY Guards Corps commander Qassem Soleimani uses a walkie-talkie
August 25, 2019
Qasem Soleimani: Israel's insane operations will be its last attempts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings