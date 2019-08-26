IAF drones strike in Lebanon a position owned by PFLP

Israeli Air Force drones attacked a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) position in Qousaya, located in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon, close to the border with Syria on Sunday night, according to Lebanese media reports.



"Three Israeli air strikes target the Lebanese-Syria border east of Zahle ... explosions were heard in several parts of the Bekaa valley," An-Nahar said.

According to the reports, there were no casualties, only material damage was sustained.The attack came two days after Lebanon’s military said two IDF reconnaissance drones crashed in the Lebanese capital of Beirut early Saturday morning.On Sunday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah even warned from his Beirut bunker that the Shi’ite group would respond against Israel."The time at which Israeli war jets used to strike targets in Lebanon while the usurping entity in Palestine kept safe has ended. From tonight, I tell the Israeli army on the border: wait for our response, which may take place at any time on the border and beyond the border. Be prepared and wait for us,” Nasrallah said.The drones taht crashed in Lebanon are believed to have been the ones that carried out an attack on Iranian forces in Syria to avert a planned drone attack by Iranian-backed forces.The attack on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force killed two Hezbollah militants and one Iranian.Reuters contributed to this report.

