IDF closes roads near Gaza border amid ongoing tensions

The IDF has put in place blockades along the Gaza border fence, in light of the ongoing tensions in the area, an IDF spokesperson announced early on Monday morning. In a statement, the spokesperson said: "In light of the situation, the IDF decided to block routes and areas adjacent to the Gaza perimeter fence. The areas and roads that are blocked are all agricultural access roads west of Highway 232, and the following roads will also be closed in both directions: road 4 - from Zikim Junction to the intersection of Kibbutz Nir Am; route 34 - from Yad Mordechai Junction to Kibbutz Erez; and road 232 - from Levelsim Junction to the junction of Kfar Gaza," "In addition, the entrance to Kobe Hill in Sderot, the Black Arrow Monument, Assaf Siboni Zell Bell Hill, Nezmite Hill and Lone Difference Hill will be blockaded. I was additionally decided to close Zikim Beach to visitors," they added. IDF spokesperson also emphasized that "the roads should not be blocked to travel in the surrounding area for personal safety reasons," and that IDF personnel must continue to be obeyed as required.