IDF denies carrying out drone strike that killed 2 Gazans

Smoke rises following an Israeli strike on a building in Gaza City July 14, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
X
Two Palestinian men were killed overnight in northern Gaza in what the Palestinian Health Ministry says was an IDF drone strike.
Palestinian reports said a drone strike hit a group of men who were near a cemetery east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. The two Palestinians who were killed were identified as Ayman Nafez Najjar, 24, and Muhannad Jamal Hammouda, 24.
PFLP and its armed wing, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, released a statement Sunday morning claiming the two men who were killed were members of their group and that “they were martyred at dawn in the course of their duty to fight."
Major Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arabic media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, denied the report and accused Hamas of misleading Gazans about their deaths.
"Many testimonies from the Gaza Strip cast doubt on the credibility of the Hamas Health Ministry's announcement of the death of the two terrorist operatives at midnight," Adraee wrote in a post on Twitter in Arabic.
"What do you have to hide Hamas? Time and again, Hamas tells you lies and half-truths. Instead of telling the truth and telling you what really happened in the cemetery in Jabalya, they prefer to automatically blame Israel. Let's challenge the Hamas Health Ministry to find out the real reason for the explosion."
The incident comes after a tense weekend on the border
during which three Palestinians — including a 12 year old boy — were killed in clashes with IDF soldiers along the border fence in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to the Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry, 157 Gazans, including 18 minors and two women, have been killed since the beginning of the weekly demonstrations. An additional 17,000 have been wounded, 400 of them said to be seriously injured.