IDF forces catch suspect in ramming attack

IDF forces search for the suspect in a ramming attack on June 7, 2019.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF and Shin Bet forces arrested the suspect on Sunday morning in the suspected ramming attack that occurred on Saturday night, according to an IDF spokesperson.
IDF forces conduct searches for suspect in ramming attack on June 7, 2019
From a preliminary investigation, the incident appears to be a terrorist ramming attack, during which the terrorist identified IDF forces who were conducting an operation and ran into them.
As a result of the ramming, three IDF soldiers were moderately injured and two other soldiers were lightly injured. They all were transferred for treatment in a hospital.
The terrorist and his father were caught during searches and checkpoints checks of IDF forces in the area, following intelligence operations by the Shin Bet. The two were taken for questioning by security forces, according to the IDF spokesperson.
