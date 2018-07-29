July 29 2018
|
Av, 17, 5778
IDF forces raid terrorist's village following stabbing attack

One Israeli, Yotam Ovadia, was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing attack after a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated Adam, a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem.

By
July 29, 2018 06:00
1 minute read.
IDF soldiers seen during overnight activity following Thursday's stabbing attack

IDF soldiers seen during overnight activity following Thursday's stabbing attack, July 28, 2018. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
IDF forces in cooperation with the Shin Bet and Border Police carried out security operations all throughout the weekend, following Thursday night's stabbing attack, the IDF spokesperson announced on Sunday morning.

One Israeli, Yotam Ovadia, was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing attack after a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated Adam, a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem. The terrorist, 17-year-old Mohammed Yousef, had jumped over the security fence of the settlement.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The funeral of Ovadia took place on Friday.

IDF soldiers seen during overnight activity following Thursday's stabbing attack, July 28, 2018 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Friday and Saturday, IDF soldiers raided the terrorist’s home village of Kober. During the IDF activities, large sums of money meant to fund terrorist activity and inciting propaganda were seized.

The army also questioned Yousef’s family members, suspended their work permits and took measurements of the family home ahead of its demolition.

IDF soldiers seen during overnight activity following Thursday's stabbing attack, July 28, 2018 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Early Saturday morning, troops clashed with dozens of Palestinians.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Kober’s mayor Ezzat Badwan said that IDF troops opened fire on residents during the riots, with five injured, including one reported in critical condition.

"The security forces will continue to protect the residents of the area and will act against terror in the settlements and on the roads," an IDF statement read.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


