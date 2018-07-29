IDF forces raid terrorist's village following stabbing attack

IDF soldiers seen during overnight activity following Thursday's stabbing attack, July 28, 2018.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
IDF forces in cooperation with the Shin Bet and Border Police carried out security operations all throughout the weekend, following Thursday night's stabbing attack, the IDF spokesperson announced on Sunday morning.
One Israeli, Yotam Ovadia, was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing attack after a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated Adam, a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem. The terrorist, 17-year-old Mohammed Yousef, had jumped over the security fence of the settlement.
The funeral of Ovadia
took place on Friday.
On Friday and Saturday, IDF soldiers raided the terrorist’s home village of Kober. During the IDF activities, large sums of money meant to fund terrorist activity and inciting propaganda were seized.
The army also questioned Yousef’s family members, suspended their work permits and took measurements of the family home ahead of its demolition.
Early Saturday morning, troops clashed with dozens of Palestinians.
According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Kober’s mayor Ezzat Badwan said that IDF troops opened fire on residents during the riots, with five injured, including one reported in critical condition.
"The security forces will continue to protect the residents of the area and will act against terror in the settlements and on the roads," an IDF statement read.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.