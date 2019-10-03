IDF indicts 5 Palestinians in murder of soldier Dvir Sorek

The Israeli military arrested two Palestinians suspected of the murder of Cpl. Dvir Sorek over the weekend on August 10, 2019.. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF Prosecution filed an indictment in the Judea Military Court on Thursday against five Palestinians in connection with the murder of IDF Corporal Dvir Sorek on August 8.



The five Palestinians, all of who are affiliated with Hamas according to the indictment, are: Qasem al-atzafra, Nazir al-atzafra, Ahmad al-atzafra, Yusef Zahur and Mahmoud Atuna.

Previously, the IDF announced that it sent messages to the defendants' families announcing its intention to demolish their houses.Some of the defendants have already objected and the High Court of Justice will hear the issue on October 31.The stabbing attack occurred against Sorek near Migdal Oz on August 8.

