Incendiary balloons found in Sderot, Lachish and Ashkelon regions

Suspected balloons were found on Friday in Sderot, Lachish Regional Council and Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel police announced Friday.The balloons had suspicious objects attached. Bomb disposal experts were called on the scene to verify the situation and defuse the devices. Road 3 at Nir Yisrael-Hodia intersection was closed to traffic until police officers finished dealing with the suspicious objects.On Thursday evening some incendiary balloons with an explosive device attached, were found in a Beit Shemesh street. Palestinians in Gaza first started launching flaming kites and other improvised explosive devices (IEDs) like condoms and balloons into the South of Israel about two years ago.While the use of kites – a popular Middle Eastern pastime – seems to have disappeared, scores of balloons and condoms with explosive devices attached to them continue to land in schoolyards, agricultural fields and highways.The public is warned not to approach such objects, balloons and kites, as they might be dangerous.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
