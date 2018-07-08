July 08 2018
Int'l Christian Embassy donates firefighting gear to Gaza border region

The system, which can be hitched to a car and pulled as a trailer, allows community to respond quickly to fires started by incendiary kites and balloons.

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
July 8, 2018 11:05
1 minute read.
Firefighting trailer donated to Eshkol Regional Council by the International Christian Embassy

Firefighting trailer donated to Eshkol Regional Council by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, July 8, 2018. (photo credit: INTERNATIONAL CHRISTIAN EMBASSY JERUSALEM)

 
The International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem purchased a mobile firefighting trailer for the Eshkol Regional Council to aid the Gaza border community's battle against the wave of arson from the Gaza Strip. The system, which cost some 50,000 NIS ($15,500), was purchased with funds donated by pro-Israel Christians across the world.

The embassy plans to purchase more such firefighting systems.

The system, which can be hitched to a car and pulled as a trailer, allows community to respond quickly to fires started by incendiary kites and balloons. It was presented to the Eshkol Regional Council over the weekend by the organization's Aid Director, Nicole Yoder.

This is not the first time that the International Christian Embassy has come to the aid of Israeli residents living near the Gaza Strip in an emergency. During Operation Protective Edge, the organization purchased dozens of shelters for the region, including Beduin communities.

"We stand together with the state of Israel and the people of Israel in order to aid in every crisis and time of need. We hope that Israel will succeed to deal with this crisis and to solve it as soon as possible," said Dr. Jürgen Bühler, president of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.

