Iran: We will not compete against Israeli athletes

Israeli judoka Sagi Muki.
(photo credit: ASAF KLIGER)
President of the Iran National Olympic Committee Syed Reza Salehi Amiri said that Iranian athletes will not compete against Israeli athletes, despite Iran claiming in a letter addressed to the International Judo Federation (IJF) that things might change.
The Judo World Championship will take place at the end of August, where the most anticipated encounter will be between Iranian Saeid Mollaei, who is ranked No. 1 in the 81 kg. weight group, and second ranked Israeli Sagi Muki.
At the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in October 2018, the Iranian Judoka faked an injury to purposely lose a fight that would lead directly to an encounter with Muki. In that same competition, Muki secured the gold medal.
Then once again, at the Paris Grand Slam in February 2019, Mollaei feigned an injury and lost to Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Mussayev, ranked 209th in the world, in just twenty seconds. Mollaei seemed to easily shake off his injury and won the bronze medal.
The problem was that Muki secured the silver medal and Mollaei once again had to rely on that same injury to avoid sharing the podium with the Israeli athlete.
In a letter by the IJF to Iran, it was mentioned that "The international judo community witnessed several times a disturbing phenomenon, which involves the sudden “injury” or failure of weigh-in of Iranian athletes...to the possible obligation of the given athletes to compete against certain countries."
In that same letter, the IJF set the deadline to March 15 for the Iranian government to present to "The International Judo Federation...a governmental letter which guarantees that all athletes from Iran will compete in IJF competitions, regardless of the nationality of the athletes they oppose and that they will participate in the medal ceremonies,regardless of the nationality of those who share the podium with them."
The Iranian response to the letter was published by the IJF
in March 11, claiming that Iran would "fully respect the Olympic Charter and its non-discrimination principle." They also mentioned that they were negotiating with the Parliament to "identify the proper legal resolutions."
In an interview with Fars News Agency, Amiri claimed to have discussed the matter with the IJF Chairman Marius Vizer in Lausanne, Switzerland, in which Amiri explained that Iranians will not be competing with Israeli athletes.
"Refraining from participating in competitions with athletes of the Zionist regime is an issue of the Muslim world and athletes from 20 countries refrain from doing so. I said that we are acting within the framework of the Iranian regime's policy and for this reason we are not competing with athletes of the Zionist regime," Amiri said.
