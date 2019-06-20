Iran shot down American drone to showcase its air defense -analysis

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was chuffed on Thursday morning when it announced it had downed a US drone. It had tracked the drone from the southern part of the Persian Gulf, an IRGC statement said at Fars News. The drone was carrying out an “espionage” mission, Tehran said. When the drone entered Iran’s “territory” it was targeted and “defeated’ by the IRGC.



It is a “$200 million giant,” the IRGC says, of the drone they brought down. Not since the Russians shot down a U-2 spy plane in 1960, or when Iran hacked into a US RQ-170 Sentinel drone in 2011 and landed it safely in Iran, has a foreign power presented the US with such an aerial embarrassment.

Maybe someone should have been reading Iran’s own media. The country has been boasting about its abilities and it has sought to threaten US forces throughout the region in recent weeks. A US MQ-9 Reaper was shot down over Yemen on June 6. The Reaper is a $15 million toy compared to the hi-tech behemoth the Iranians bagged on June 20. Iran fired at another Reaper on June 13 during its attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.But Iran also rolled out a new air defense system on June 10 called the Khordad 15. It was one of the Khordad systems, not necessarily the June 10 version, that Iran says it used to take down the drone. It has a range of 75 km. The US now says that the Iranians downed a BAMS-D aircraft. BAMS-D is a Broad Area Maritime Surveillance UAV or drone. This is based on a model that dates from the late 1990s but which has been upgraded since. This is a multi-billion dollar program and the US Navy is part of it. It acquired several RQ-4A Global Hawks and kept them in service awaiting the delivery of the MQ-4C Triton. The Navy has been using some of these versions since 2009 according to Aviation Week. Because of some confusion on Thursday, commentators believed that it was one of the latest Tritons that was shot down. The. US confirmed it was the BAMS-D in the afternoon.The website the Drive says that the RQ-4s in use have a “full suite of electro-optical, radar, and electronic intelligence gathering systems.” It can spy from up high and “skirt along the edge of territorial boundaries to peer into a targeted country.” Basically, it is the U-2 of today without a pilot. The U-2 flew up to 70,000 feet. We don’t know how high the BAMS-D was flying.Iran says it tracked the plane from 14 minutes after midnight and watched it fly toward Jask, where there is an Iranian naval base and from where the attack on the oil tankers took place on June 13. Iran denies that attack but the US has presented evidence of Iran’s involvement. The BAMS-D could fly at altitudes up to 60,000, but might have been flying lower at 40,000 feet. The loss of the drone will lead to serious questions about what happened and the level of Iran’s technology used.If we look at the larger context Iranian-backed Houthis have been using drones almost every day to attack Saudi Arabia in the last month. Iranian-backed groups have allegedly targeted US forces and personnel in Iraq on May 19, June 14, June 17, 18 and 19th. Iran also sabotaged six ships in the Gulf of Oman on May 12 and June 13. Iran has fired at US drones on June 13 and Iranian-backed Houthis downed a drone on June 6. The June 20 incident is the icing on the cake of Iranian attempts to show the US that it means business. The US continually asserts it does not want conflict but has warned Iran about “unrelenting force” if Iran attacks the US or US allies. That is why Iran says the drone entered its airspace.The US is going through a change at the head of the top of the Pentagon with acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan leaving and Mark Esper taking over. US President Donald Trump says the US is prepared to deal with Iran.The downing of the drone may have ramifications elsewhere. Iranian air defense is today in Iran, but it could be sent to other countries. Iran has warned the US and US allies, including Israel and Saudi Arabia continually against conflict. Iran has said “don’t threaten an Iranian.” On June 20 it made that threat clear.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



