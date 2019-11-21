Iranian targets in Syria – before and after Israeli strikes

New satellite images showed extensive damage to targets hit by Israeli airstrikes in Syria, on Tuesday night.The images were released by ImageSat International on Wednesday night. Israel attacked dozens of military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian Army.One of the images shows the Al Mezzeh airport, located south-west of Damascus, before and after the strike. According to the report, the target was a possible Quds Force headquarters, which was destroyed. Another photo depicts the two top floors of the National Defense Building in Damascus, known as the Glass House. The building was where the Quds Force’s Intelligence unit reportedly operated. Following the strike, the two floors were wrecked and “the site looks abandoned,” the report stated.According to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 23 people, including 16 non-Syrians most likely Iranians, were killed in the Israeli airstrikes. A senior Israeli defense official acknowledged that there were wounded and a number of Iranian fatalities. Numerous others were wounded, including a young woman who was hit by shrapnel that in the suburb of Qudsaya, west of Damascus.Annie Ahronheim contributed to this report.