Islamic Jihad releases video showing drones attacking Israeli tanks- watch

Islamic Jihad drone attacking Israeli tanks.
(photo credit: AL-MAYADEEN YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Hamas-based terrorist organization Islamic Jihad released a video on Thursday, showing drones attacking Israeli tanks near the Gaza border.
Lebanese news channel Al-Mayadeen, which publicized the video, wrote "Al-Quds Brigades reveal the use of drones to attack Israeli occupation tanks in the last round of Gaza fighting."
In the video, Israeli tanks stationed along the Gaza border can be seen from an aerial view, purportedly from the drone's camera, being targeted and then attacked with an explosive. In one shot a soldier can be seen walking towards the tank as the explosive is dropped, yet no injuries or damage can be made out resulting from the attack.
A message in Arabic, and translated in broken Hebrew says "Your fortresses don't stand before us."
IDF’s Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevy said this week that Hamas fired more than one anti-tank missile at Israel in the Gaza fighting in the beginning of May.
one of the anti-tank missiles struck a target, said Halevy, adding that the Kornet anti-tank missile that killed Moshe Feder near Kibbutz Erez was fired from a multi-story residential building in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
