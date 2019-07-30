Israel Police deny Arab reports that they questioned Palestinian 4-year-old

A Palestinian father who was called in for questioning by Israel Police brought his 4-year-old son with him and claimed that his son was the one summoned for questioning in order to create a media storm, according to Israel Police Foreign Press spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

Fake news. Father summoned for Q. He sent his son to throw rocks at police. Father brought son on purpose to create media event. Boy never Q pic.twitter.com/7bPeylyfTv — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) July 30, 2019

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday that Israel Police summoned Muhammad Rabi' Elayyan, a 4-year-old resident of the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, for questioning on Monday at the police station on Salah Eddin Street on suspicion of throwing stones at a police vehicle.



When they arrived at the station, the police officers said that he wasn't summoned and that there was no questioning. Elayyan showed the officers a paper confirming his name and Muhammad's name.



"They threatened that next time they would take Muhammad and my answer was that Muhammad did not know what 'army' meant and he didn't know about the stones!" said Rabi'.



The Human Rights and Civil Society Department of the PLO condemned the international silence on the "crimes and violations committed by the Israeli government against the children of Palestine," according to WAFA. The statement added that Israeli forces "acted like they're above international law" and came to "terrorize the Palestinian people and to send a message to them that no one can help them or protect them, including the United Nations, the Security Council and all international organizations."



The PLO Department added that the town of Issawiya has been under a "tight military siege" and has undergone various campaigns to "harass and retaliate against citizens as part of collective punishment."





حاملاً كيساً به مأكولات وقليل من حاجياته ومصحوباً بعشرات المقدسيين، توجه الطفل محمد ربيع عليان (5 سنوات) لمركز التحقيق بعد أن تلقى استدعاء من قبل الاحتلال

تهمته: رشق مركبات الاحتلال بالحجارة خلال اقتحامها بلدة العيسوية بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/crAFZLNKBC — AJ+ عربي (@ajplusarabi) July 30, 2019

Al Jazeera published a video of Elayyan being escorted to the police station by dozens of Jerusalem residents on Twitter.

Rabi', Muhammad's father, brought him to the police station as dozens of Issawiya residents protested outside the station. In Israel, a child under the age of twelve may not be arrested, interrogated as a suspect or brought to trial, according to the Library of Congress.



Wadi Hilweh Information Center, a Palestinian watchdog agency, posted a video of the four-year-old crying as he was carried by his father. His father was briefly interrogated by the police and released, according to WAFA.





בניגוד לנטען, כיוון שהקטין אינו בגיל האחריות הפלילית, השוטרים שהגיעו למקום מסרו זימון לאביו בלבד להגיע לשיחה בתחנת המשטרה, וזאת על מנת להזהירו ולהבהיר לו את האחריות על מעשי ילדיו https://t.co/bHvG8nnSlr — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) July 30, 2019

"Contrary to the claim, because the minor was under the age of criminal culpability the police who arrived at the scene served a summons to the father only to come for a discussion at the police station in order to warn him about and clarify with him the actions of his son," Israel Police tweeted in response to a tweet by MK Ahmad Tibi in which he attacked the police for allegedly summoning the 4-year-old for questioning."To our sorrow, this is a part of a serious and dangerous phenomenon in the area whereby small children are used for throwing rocks at security forces, some of [these cases] occur alongside and under the supervision of adults and family members standing near them, and such was the case in this incident," added Israel Police.