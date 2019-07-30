Israel Police deny Arab reports that they questioned Palestinian 4-year-old

A Palestinian argues with an Israeli border police officer during scuffles that erupted after Palestinians held prayers just outside Jerusalem's Old City in protest over the installation of metal detectors placed at an entrance to the Temple Mount, July 17, 2017. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Palestinian father who was called in for questioning by Israel Police brought his 4-year-old son with him and claimed that his son was the one summoned for questioning in order to create a media storm, according to Israel Police Foreign Press spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.
The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday that Israel Police summoned Muhammad Rabi' Elayyan, a 4-year-old resident of the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, for questioning on Monday at the police station on Salah Eddin Street on suspicion of throwing stones at a police vehicle.
When they arrived at the station, the police officers said that he wasn't summoned and that there was no questioning. Elayyan showed the officers a paper confirming his name and Muhammad's name.
"They threatened that next time they would take Muhammad and my answer was that Muhammad did not know what 'army' meant and he didn't know about the stones!" said Rabi'.
The Human Rights and Civil Society Department of the PLO condemned the international silence on the "crimes and violations committed by the Israeli government against the children of Palestine," according to WAFA. The statement added that Israeli forces "acted like they're above international law" and came to "terrorize the Palestinian people and to send a message to them that no one can help them or protect them, including the United Nations, the Security Council and all international organizations."
The PLO Department added that the town of Issawiya has been under a "tight military siege" and has undergone various campaigns to "harass and retaliate against citizens as part of collective punishment."
Al Jazeera published a video of Elayyan being escorted to the police station by dozens of Jerusalem residents on Twitter.
Rabi', Muhammad's father, brought him to the police station as dozens of Issawiya residents protested outside the station. In Israel, a child under the age of twelve may not be arrested, interrogated as a suspect or brought to trial, according to the Library of Congress.
Wadi Hilweh Information Center, a Palestinian watchdog agency, posted a video of the four-year-old crying as he was carried by his father. His father was briefly interrogated by the police and released, according to WAFA.
"Contrary to the claim, because the minor was under the age of criminal culpability the police who arrived at the scene served a summons to the father only to come for a discussion at the police station in order to warn him about and clarify with him the actions of his son," Israel Police tweeted in response to a tweet by MK Ahmad Tibi in which he attacked the police for allegedly summoning the 4-year-old for questioning.
"To our sorrow, this is a part of a serious and dangerous phenomenon in the area whereby small children are used for throwing rocks at security forces, some of [these cases] occur alongside and under the supervision of adults and family members standing near them, and such was the case in this incident," added Israel Police.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>