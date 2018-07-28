July 29 2018
Israel arrests Italian graffiti artists in West Bank

Ahed Tamimi is due to be released on Sunday.

By REUTERS
July 28, 2018 23:34
A Palestinian boy walks past a drawing by British graffiti artist Banksy

A Palestinian boy walks past a drawing by British graffiti artist Banksy. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
RAMALLAH - Israeli border police on Saturday arrested two Italian graffiti artists who were painting a mural of a jailed Palestinian teenager, Ahed Tamimi, on the Israeli separation barrier in Bethlehem in the West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Tamimi, now 17, was sent to prison for assault after being filmed kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier late last year, when she was 16. She is due to be released on Sunday.

Tamimi became a heroine to Palestinians after the Dec. 15 incident outside her home in the village of Nabi Saleh was streamed live on Facebook by her mother and went viral.

The Palestine Liberation Organization said on Twitter that Israeli forces had arrested the two Italian artists and a Palestinian who was with them.

Israel maintains control over most of the West Bank, where the Palestinians have limited self-rule.

Some countries consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal, something Israel disputes.

