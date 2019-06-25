Israel stops fuel transfer to Gaza following 13 fires on border

FIGHTING A fire in a blazing field..
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Tuesday that it will stop the transfer of fuel into Gaza following the 13 fires that broke out in Gaza border communities throughout Monday morning according to Mako.
The fires started from incendiary balloons, according to suspicions, Mako reported. One of the incendiary devices even landed in kindergarten, but no one was hurt.
Tamir Idan, head of the Sdot Negev regional council, demanded the government to act.
"A firebomb in a kindergarten is just like a missile in a kindergarten ... You cannot keep quiet, every day there are fires in the vicinity and there is no response from Israel. And the smell of smoke, the terror of the burning balloons must stop," Idan said, according to Mako. "I demand that the government act immediately before a disaster occurs, God forbid." The conflagration that occurred today in the kindergarten in the council could have caused disaster if it had landed a few minutes earlier. To continue to absorb more and more Molotov cocktails and to destroy our routine in this reality."
Some 220 of dunams of land were burned, according to the report. The balloons landed in the Eshkol, Shaar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regional councils.
"The Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense of course do not move," MK Alon Shuster of the Blue and White Party said according to The Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew newspaper, Maariv. "Exactly like the deaths of four civilians in the previous round of fighting, which are not a sufficient incentive to change the status quo policy vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip, and the only future that it promises to the residents of the area is 'however it was handled before, it will continue.'"
