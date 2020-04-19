The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli indicted for spying for Iran named as Iman Haj Yahya

“The results of the investigation indicate the depth of ties between Iran and the PFLP and their efforts to carry out espionage and terrorist activities within Israel."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 19, 2020 17:05
Israeli security forces arrest PFLP terror cell members in the Ramallah area (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli security forces arrest PFLP terror cell members in the Ramallah area
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Israeli citizen indicted earlier in April for spying for Iran was named on Sunday as Iman Haj Yahya.
The Lod District Court removed the gag order on Yahya's name, while maintaining the order on aspects of evidence related to the case.
On April 7, the Shin Bet announced it had arrested an unnamed citizen - now known to be Yahya - on suspicion of having links with Iranian intelligence agencies and providing intelligence on strategic sites in Israel.
The man was arrested on March 16 in a joint Shin Bet and Israel Police operation. At the time of his arrest, authorities seized encryption devices as well as a disk drive that he tried to destroy during his arrest.
According to the investigation, he had been in contact with Iranian intelligence officials as well as an operative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Lebanon, Khaled Yamani. 
The man had also held meetings with Iranian intelligence officers several times while abroad during which he is said to have received funds, training, secret encryption tools and more so that he could continue to be in contact with his handlers “in an encrypted manner even after his return to Israel,” the Shin Bet said.
According to the security agency’s investigation, as part of his meetings with Iranian intelligence officials, he was asked to provide information on several issues, including: security and strategic sites in Israel; the way in which the rifts in Israeli society could be deepened; recruit Israeli-Arabs to help Iran; and carrying out terror attacks against targets in Israel in the name of liberating Palestine.
“The results of the investigation indicate the depth of ties between Iran and the PFLP and their efforts to carry out espionage and terrorist activities within Israel, even during the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has spread so badly in Iran,” the Shin Bet said, adding that “this investigation demonstrates that once again Iran and its proxies are working to recruit and exploit Israeli civilians to work for Iran.”


