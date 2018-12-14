Amid clashes, IDF soldier injured by rock throwing in West Bank

Soldiers and emergency worker gather following clashes between an IDF soldier and a Palestinian who threw a rock at his head .
A Palestinian physically attacked a soldier, injuring him in the head with a stone, as he stood by an army base on the outskirts of the Beit El settlement.
The post is located just outside of the back entrance to Ramallah where the army has been operating this week in search of terrorists, with links to Hamas, who have been behind two of the main attacks in the West Bank this week.
The soldiers was transferred to a Jerusalem hospital. According to Hadassah Ein Kerem, the 21-year old, is in critical condition, and in a medically induced coma.
It said that a fight broke out between the soldier and the Palestinian assailant, who hit the solider with the stone from a short distance before fleeing the scene.
Tensions are high in the area in the aftermath of the Thursday morning attack in which two soldiers were killed and another solider and a civilian were injured.
A Palestinian shot at them while they stood at a bus stop outside the Givat Asaf
outpost, a short distance away from Beit El.
Additionally early Thursday morning there was a stabbing, injuring two soldiers in the Old City.
