Israeli reporter goes undercover with IDF in search of Dolev terrorist

Channel 12’s Nir Daburri spent time with the troops during their searches for the terrorist.On Tuesday, the Israeli media outlet published Daburri’s account, in which he describes how the soldiers maneuvered between courtyards, abandoned warehouses and hidden caves. The soldiers questioned residents of one of the most dangerous villages near Ramallah and every detail, he said, helped lead the soldiers to the Palestinian's body.

“During one of the searches, residents began firing fireworks at the nearby IDF force in an attempt to disrupt village operations,” Daburri described.

As the days passed, the investigation led the army to believe that the terrorist had not fled but rather died shortly after the attack. Therefore, they began searching for his body together with tracers and members of the missing person’s unit. The Palestinian was ultimately found in a tangle of vegetation just hundreds of meters from the site of the attack. He had an M-16 rifle and a handgun near him.

“It is estimated that the terrorist was shot by the soldiers, injured, hid, and died from his wounds,” Channel 12 described. The report said that IDF soldiers are currently on alert in the area, as the situation continues to be politically charged since the unveiling of the “Deal of the Century” peace plan late last month.

The attack by the terrorist against troops took place earlier this month. He is suspected of wounding an IDF soldier during the attack.