Israelis and Syrians go head to head in chess during COVID-!9 lockdown

While most of the world is under lockdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and many sports events are being canceled, several other changes were seen on the chess boards.

The online platform was used to replace the physical boards, as tournaments were held online. One of those took place on Wednesday, when 65 chess players from ten different countries was held.

During the competition, an Israel team named chess4all had a bout with a team consisting of Arab players from several countries, including players from Syria, Tunisia and Algeria, countries who normally boycott Israel with athletes who avoid competing against Israeli athletes.

Among other teams were also players from Morocco, Egypt and Jordan, as well as players from Lebanon and Iran who eventually did not participate (due to technical reasons).

There had been issues in the past with Iranians refusing to play against Israelis in past tournaments. Two young Iranian chess champions have refused to play against Israelis at the 2019 World Youth and Junior Chess Championships.

During the coronavirus outbreak, as tournaments were forced to be canceled, new ones were erected online. Since the beginning of the outbreak, chess websites worldwide report a 50% increase in activity and amount of games being played online. The same is being reported in Arab countries.