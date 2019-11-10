Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israelis permitted to come to 2020 World Expo in UAE

Israeli-UAE relations have been improving over the past few years.

By
November 10, 2019 06:54
1 minute read.
Israelis permitted to come to 2020 World Expo in UAE

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz . (photo credit: Courtesy)

The United Arab Emirates will permit Israelis to come for the 2020 World Expo in Dubai and perhaps even afterwards.

Authorities from the UAE and Israel have been speaking about Israelis visiting, according to a source within the Expo who spoke with Ynet. Other sources claimed that it is a sort of "beta run" as part of efforts to improve UAE-Israel diplomatic relations which would allow Israeli tourists to later be welcome to visit in the UAE.

Israel will have a station at the event to present its own innovations, according to the report.

"I believe Israelis will come to visit even after the Expo," a senior official in the UAE Ministry of Tourism told Ynet. "Even now, we have a few Israelis visiting us, and we will be happy to accommodate all Israeli tourists."

Israelis are expected to be allowed to visit as tourists in the future due to the UAE's efforts to introduce innovations in the country.

Israeli-UAE relations have been improving over the past few years. Foreign Minister Israel Katz visited the UAE for an environment-based UN meeting in Abu Dhabi mid-year. "This is a significant step up in the relations between Israel and the states in the region," he had said at the time.

Israeli actor Lior Raz filmed the Michael Bay film 6 Underground in the UAE and said he had to have a bodyguard, but not out of any sort of purposeful threat, but rather because "all of the Arab people from all of the countries just wanted to take a selfie with [him] all the time."


Related Content

Cars and homes were vandalized in the Arab village of Hizma in the West Bank.
November 8, 2019
Violence surges in West Bank as week comes to a close

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings