Jewish communities, orgs globally stand by Israel after Gaza rockets

Jewish representative groups from around the world also gave Israel their backing, with support coming from the UK, France, Australia and beyond. The Senior Vice-President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews Sheila Gewolb said that their “thoughts and prayers go out to communities in Israel in the range of the latest bombardment from terrorists in the Gaza Strip,” and called on “the international community to stand with Israel… so both communities can live in peace and security.”The CRIF umbrella organization for Frenceh Jews said it “condemned” the rocket attacks, while the preisdent of the Zionist Federation of Australia Jeremy Leibler insisted that “Any attack that deliberately targets civilians is a war crime,” noting that “Palestinian rockets are designed to maximise Israeli civilian deaths and bring about an Israeli response in a perverse attempt to engender Palestinian deaths.”In a statement, the ZFA added that “there is absolutely NO moral equivalence between a targeted killing of a terrorist and indiscriminately firing rockets aimed at millions of civilians.”Despite the unanimous support of all the major representative groups of Jewish communities around the world, the more fringe, radical left-wing Jewish organizations continued their hostility towards the efforts of the Jewish state to tackle the terror emanating from the Gaza Strip. The IfNotNow group blamed Palestinian terror attacks on Israel’s blockade of Gaza, saying that “Gazans have endured 12 years under a strangulating Israeli siege,” and that “This situation creates deep despair and desperation, leading to attacks that recklessly endanger innocent Israelis.”And the Jewish Voice for Peace organization accused Israel of having “extra judicially executed” al-Atta and his wife, who was also killed in the airstrike, adding that “now Israel is bombing the besieged strip,” without mentioning the massive rocket barrages by Islamic Jihad. It also claimed that Israel’s military response to the rocket attacks “threatens the security of the entire region and the lives of millions of innocent people in Gaza Strip.”