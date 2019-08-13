Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jewish man attacked by mob in east Jerusalem

The driver was taken to the hospital, treated and released with minor injuries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 13, 2019 21:42
Jerusalem mosque

A man stands near a mosque opposite to a neighborhood in east Jerusalem November 13, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A Jewish driver was attacked on Salakh a-Din Street in east Jerusalem Saturday night by a group of young Arab men, according to Channel 12.

The group saw the man driving down the street and began to attack his car. They threw stones and tried smashing his windows.

A police officer, who just finished his shift, was driving behind the man. He got out of his car and began shooting his gun in the air to disperse the mob.

The officer was able to get the driver out of his car.

The driver was taken to the hospital, treated and released with minor injuries. The same cannot be said for the car.

Two of the suspects involved have been arrested.


