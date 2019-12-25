Jordan condemns Israeli Temple Mount visits

Dhaif Allah Al Fayez, the ministry spokesman, called the incursions a provocation to Muslims around the world and a violation of Israel's obligations as the occupying power. The Jordanian news agency mentioned a recent trip by an unnamed Israeli member of Knesset to the Temple Mount. According to Temple Mount News, former MK Moshe Feiglin visited the Temple Mount with his son last week.

Al Fayez called for the end of the visits and respect of the status quo and stressed that the Temple Mount is a place of worship for Muslims only.

The Jerusalem Post recently found that Jewish visitors to the site have been praying undisturbed by police forces. As of the end of December, police officers continue to allow Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, according to Jewish visitors to the site.

Over the Sukkot holiday and intermediate days, over 1,657 Jewish Israelis visited the Temple Mount , according to former MK Yehuda Glick.

Jews are prohibited from praying or bringing religious items onto the Temple Mount – and are removed and sometimes detained if caught doing so.

The Waqf, an arm of the Jordanian Ministry of Sacred Properties, administers the Temple Mount site. Visits by religious Jews to the site are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden, according to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. No sacred Jewish objects, such as prayer books or prayer shawls, may be brought onto the mount, according to the tourism website Tourist Israel.

The Temple Mount is open to Jewish entry Sunday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. (10:30 a.m. in the winter) and again from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Tensions have been high between Israel and Jordan in recent months, especially surrounding issues such as the Temple Mount, Jordanian citizens arrested in Israel, the arrest of an Israeli citizen in Jordan, and the return of agricultural land to Jordan in Naharayim and Tzofar. In October, the Palestinian Safa news agency reported that there has been a "marked escalation" in the frequency of visits by Israeli Jews and "extremist calls to storm [Al-Aqsa] during the Jewish holidays amid tight restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities on the Palestinians."



In October, Jordanian House of Representatives member and president of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Atef Tarawneh warned that the peace treaty between Israel and Jordan is "under threat, in light of the blatant violation of its terms, especially with the issue of Jerusalem," according to Jordan's government news agency.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned "ongoing Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque" on Wednesday, according to Jordan's official news agency.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.