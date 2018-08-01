Judges seek compromise in Khan al-Ahmar demolition case

An auidence gathers before the High Court of Justice hearing on the fate of Khan-al-Ahmar, August 1, 2018.
(photo credit: DAPHNA KRAUSE)
Judges asked both sides to the demolition case of Khan al-Ahmar to take an hour to come up with compromise position during a debate before the High Court of Justice in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.
The HCJ had initially ruled that state could demolish the illegal built herding village of Jahalin Beduin, that is located next to Route 1, just below the Kfar Adumim settlement in Area C of the West Bank.
It allowed, however, for a hearing on a last minute petition by the Jahalin to save the village.
The Bedouins of Khan al-Ahmar want to remain where they are but the state wants to relocate them to permanent homes in Jahalin West, a neighborhood of the nearby Area C Palestinian town of Abu Din.
During the petition, two of the three judges on the panel, asked both sides if they would consider a third relocation option.
The attorney representing Khan al-Ahmar said that his client would consider only option nearby. For example, he said, they would agree to move further away from Route 1, but ultimately do not want to leave that immediate area.
The state argued that any search for a third alternative would be prohibitive, because it would be so time consuming.
The Judges said that the clear understanding that the village must be evacuated was not a statement that it must be relocated to Jahalin West.
In specific one of the judges noted that it was not be done until an alternative school was provided for the community to replace the one that is now in use at the site.
The state admitted in court that the building was ready, but it had not been connected to any utilities.
After listening brief arguments by both sides, the judges called for an hour recess. They strongly suggested that the Khan al-Ahamr residents agree to relocate. But they equally urged the state to find an alternative that was not Jahalin West.
Both sides are due back in court at around 10:30 a.m.
The Jahalin Beoduin had initially lived in the Beersheba area, but Israel relocated them to the West Bank in the early 1950s. The West Bank at the time, was under Jordanian control.
The international community, particularly the European Union and the United Nations
, have picked up the cause of Khan al-Ahmar. Both organizations have pressured Israel not to forcibly relocate the village.