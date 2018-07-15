July 15 2018
|
Av, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Knesset to vote on bill limiting Palestinian access to High Court

The legislation transfers land cases from the High Court of Justice to Administrative Courts, by expanding its ability to hear legal cases outside of the judicial purview of sovereign Israel.

By
July 15, 2018 22:00
2 minute read.
Israel's High Court of Justice

Israel's High Court of Justice. (photo credit: ISRAELTOURISM / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

The Knesset is to hold a final controversial vote this week on legislation that limits Palestinian access to the High Court of Justice and is seen as the latest step toward de-facto annexation of the West Bank.

The move is part of an attempt by right-wing politicians to prevent the demolition of illegal settler homes and to ensure that Jews living in Judea and Samaria enjoy the same access to the lower courts as those who live within sovereign Israel.

“The rights of Judea and Samaria residents are no less important than the rights of citizens within the Green Line,” said Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked who authored the bill.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


It would also reduce the Supreme Court’s heavy case load, she added.

Shaked spoke after the Knesset Constitution, Justice and Law Committee on Sunday voted 8-7 to send the bill to the plenum for a second and third reading.

“This is the law of annexation,” charged MK Karin Elharar (Yesh Atid) at the committee meeting.

MK Karin Elharar (Yesh Atid) said: “This is the law of annexation. If you are brave enough to annex, then do so to the end.”

Army representatives, who testified before the committee, said they did not understand the efficiency of the law.



MK Michal Rozin (Meretz) said: “This is an attempt to prevent Palestinians from demanding rights to their land.”

It also allows for land “theft,” Rozin said, adding that the legislation was right-wing payback for the High Court-ordered demolitions of the Amona outpost and 15 homes in the Netiv Ha’avot outpost.

Committee chairman MK Nissan Slomiansky (Bayit Yehudi) said: “The residents of Judea and Samaria are equal to those in Tel Aviv and they should have the same legal system.”

The legislation transfers land cases from the High Court of Justice to Administrative Courts, by expanding their ability to hear legal cases outside of the judicial purview of sovereign Israel.

Shaked’s office said the bill offers “normalization of the Judea and Samaria region” and halts discrimination against Jewish residents of the area by the High Court, which does not investigate land status and is therefore limited to ruling on what information the state possesses.

To date, the burden of proof has been on the defendant, Shaked’s office said. The transfer of the cases to Administrative Court would place the burden of proof on the defendant, Shaked said.

Aside from issues regarding illegal settler building, the bill also transfers appeals of decisions by the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria to the Administrative Court.

In addition, the bill also transfers cases dealing with entry and exit visas, freedom of information and restraining orders.

As part of the debate, the law committee rejected 447 requests for the committee to reevaluate the bill.

Last year, the Knesset passed another significant piece of legislation that also sought to halt settler home demolitions. The settlement regulation law retroactively authorizes illegal settler homes on private Palestinian property in exchange for monetary compensation to the Palestinian land owner.

The High Court of Justice is adjudicating the legality of that law.

Related Content

A Palestinian man inspects a destroyed Islamic Jihad military base
July 15, 2018
‘Give peace a chance,’ U.N. envoy tells Palestinians

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut